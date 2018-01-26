In May 2017, actor Kim Woo Bin revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer (nasopharyngeal cancer), which was in the first stage. The actor's agency Sidus HQ soon revealed that he has started medication and radiation therapy to cure the illness. Furthermore, the actor has been undergoing a mix of radiation treatment and medication without surgery due to the uncommon location of his cancer.

After months of treatment, the actor spoke about his condition for the first time in December 2017. In a touching letter to his fans, he revealed that he has safely gone through chemotherapy three times and radiation therapy 35 times. And during his treatment, his biggest source of support was the posts that his fans wrote on his official cafe. Woo Bin also thanked his fans and revealed that he has completed his treatments successfully. "I have currently completed all of my necessary treatments and am currently going through regular follow-up examinations as I recover," he wrote. He also promised his fans that he will be greeting them in person soon after recovering completely.

Following his health issue, the actor has announced that he will be skipping the mandatory military enlistment. According to a report on Sports Seoul, the actor was re-examined in November and has been exempted from the duties due to his health condition. Ever since May 2017, the actor has put all his commitments on hold to concentrate on his treatment.

Woo Bin's girlfriend Min Ah has been accompanying the Heirs actor for his treatment session. The star couple has become the center point of attraction at the hospital with netizens praising Min Ah for playing the perfect girlfriend.