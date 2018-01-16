KBS World TV has announced the official premiere date of its most anticipated upcoming drama "Radio Romance". The pilot episode of "Radio Romance" will be aired on January 30 on KBS World. The drama will be shown at 22:00 KST on Mondays and Tuesdays every week.

The drama stars popular actress Kim So Hyun and actor Yoo Doon Joo. The story revolves around the romance between an aspiring RJ and a top actor who eventually team up for a live radio program.

Song Geu-Rim (Kim So Hyun) works as a program writer who grew up listening to the radio with her blind mother. Due to her emotional attachment to radio programs, she decides to work in a radio station.

Gue-Rim loves working for the station but she is not as talented as she seems to be. For a successful radio show, she tries to get the superstar and top actor Ji Soo-Ho on her show.

By the looks of it, the drama seems fun, adventurous and entertaining.

Kim So Hyun has gained lots of attention and love for her roles in "Who are you", "Hey Ghost, Let's Fight" and many more. Yoo Doon Joo had also acted in "Hey Ghost, Let's Fight"

Date: January 30

Genre: Rom-com, Drama

Episodes: 16

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Yoon Doo Joon

Network: KBS2

Check out 'Radio Romance' teaser below: