Kim So Hyun is teaming up with Yoon Doo Joon for a new-age healing drama, Radio Romance. This will be So Hyun's first drama after turning 18 years of age. The drama is set to air from January 29 on KBS2 every Mondays and Tuesdays at 22:00 (KST). The drama centres around the love story a top actor turned DJ for a live radio show and his script writer with excellent planning skills.

Meanwhile, the broadcasters have released the first look and characters posters of the drama. And, it looks promising.

Her caption reads, "I think I can hear it even in the sky if the frequency is right..."

Kim So-hyun will play the role of an aspiring writer Song Geu-rim. Radio is her heart and soul. As she has lived with her blind mother, she has listened to radio right from her childhood. However, though she is passionate about radio and has an excellent planning skill, she isn't exactly talented in writing. There comes a time when the radio program that she works faces cancellation. With five years of experience as an assistant writer, she is now directed to work with a top actor-turned-DJ.

His caption reads, "I thought I was crying alone... I didn't know, everyone was crying..."

Yoon Doo-joon will play the role of a top star Ji Soo-ho, who always likes to go after the scripts. Soo-ho decides to become a radio jockey for a live show where nothing goes as per plans.

His caption reads, "Making close friends who aren't radio-friendly... isn't it supposed to be the main work of a man like me."

Yoon Park will appear as a competent producing director Lee Kang. He is perfect in everything because of which every program he handles claims the numero uno ratings.

Her poster reads, " Hey, Mr. Idol... It's not fair to smile in front when you talk behind my back."

Yura plays the role of an over-the-hill actress Jin Tae-ri, who falls in her career due to an accident.