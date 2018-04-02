Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared an old photograph of her mother Kris Jenner and estranged step-father Caitlyn Jenner.

She posted a throwback photograph of Caitlyn prior to her transition from a man to a woman in 2015. In the image, Caitlyn - dressed in a silk robe - holds a glass of champagne while sitting on the edge of a bathtub where former wife Kris appears to be nude and covered in bubbles, reports people.co.uk.

"TGIF," Kim captioned the image.

Several fans wondered as to why Kim was posting images of her estranged family member.

"Petty at its finest," commented one Instagram user on her post.

Others shared the photograph on Twitter, asking: "Is this Kim throwing shade at Caitlyn or is it just me?"

It has been over a year since Caitlyn and Kim spoke.

"To be honest, I don't talk to (the Kardashians) anymore. Kim, I haven't talked to in a year," Caitlyn said last November.

Although Kim publicly supported Caitlyn's transition, she cut ties after reading her book "Secrets of My Life", which reportedly stated that Kris knew more about her gender identity crisis than she has admitted.

(IANS)