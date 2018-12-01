We can't believe what we're seeing. Is Kim Kardashian partying with her infamous ex-boyfriend Ray J? For those who still don't know, Ray-J was the other participant in the tape that made Kim Kardashian famous.

In this video, Kim can be seen smoking and sucking on a genitalia-shaped pipe. In a new video obtained by RadarOnline, Ray J can be seen holding the phallic pipe and eventually he brings it up next to his crotch. That's when Kim swoops in and sucks it. Later Ray J smokes the phallic pipe and blows smoke right into Kim's mouth.

This new video comes on the heels of Kim's bombshell admission on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she had been on Ecstasy while filming her sex tape with Ray J, and during her first wedding. "I did Ecstasy once, and I got married," she admitted, in addition to revealed that she partied quite a bit with Paris Hilton back in the day. "I did it again, and I did a sex tape. Everything bad would happen. Everyone knows it — my jaw [in the sex tape] was shaking the whole time."

Kim Kardashian rose to fame with the tape and later went on to star in the hit reality TV show with her family called Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian is now married to the wild card rapper Kanye West. And we can only imagine what he has to say about this new video. We hope this doesn't cause any trouble in their relationship.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to salacious posts online but it is still a shocker to see Kim back with her ex.