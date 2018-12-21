Kim Kardashian made a surprise announcement with a sweltering post on Instagram. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared a selfie on Instagram to announce that her subscription app is discontinuing updates.

It is being reported that the reality star made it clear that her commitment to her online presence is still the same. Kim showed off her physique in a bikini to her 122 million Instagram followers. At the same time, she also announced that her paid subscription app would be stopping its updates once the new year rolled around.

"We've had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019," Kardashian wrote in a message to fans.

'We truly hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what's ahead,' said Kim.

It is being reported that Kim isn't the only one shutting down her apps, but her sisters are following suit. One half of the Jenner sisters, Kendall Jenner had already taken the decision 12 months ago to bring an end to her app. It is being reported that the apps by the Kardashian clan were a place to find exclusive content and insights into the diets, beauty tips and fitness regimes from the media savvy family, but it came at a price to subscribers, who were charged $2.99 a month.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan recently landed on the Forbes list of wealthiest celebrities with a net worth of $900 million. So we can only imagine what plans the rest of the Kardashians have in order to find a place on the wealthiest celebrities list. You can check out the image here: