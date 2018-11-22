Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly attending couples therapy to save their marriage. The reality star apparently wants to seek help to mend her relationship with the rapper after his bizarre behaviour and public criticism over his political views.

A source told Radar Online: "She is trying to figure out how to cope with his illness and the fallout, specifically about his politics. She is supportive and it's hard for her when people have reacted so strongly."

"She is trying to understand why people are so hateful. It's been ugly. They had to up their security because Kanye supports Trump. They are working with former secret service," the insider added.

"Everyone in his inner circle agrees that it's for the best that Kim gets to sign off on everything to do with Kanye," the source went on. "Kim has been doing serious damage control and it's finally starting to take effect now."

Kim tied the knot with Kanye in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014. The couple has three children together.

In October, Kim appeared as a guest at The Alec Baldwin Show and spoke about her marriage, Kanye, and her children. The entrepreneur claims to have given up a lot to make their marriage work. She said: "I think being with a man like Kanye, you have to learn how to be a little bit not so independent."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added: "I've always been so independent and working, and [had a] schedule, and when you get married and have a husband with a career and kids, your independence...you have to let it go. I had to learn that being with a man like Kanye."

Adding on, Kim also talked about Kanye being very open about his political ideologies. She shared: "I let him be who he wants to be. I let him have his own views and opinions, even if they're different than mine."

"I grew up in a household where Bruce [Jenner] was my stepdad, who had one political view, and maybe my real father had a different political view or my mom [did], and we would just always talk about it and be very open about it. It's always okay to have different views. I think it's just having an open mind and letting my husband be who he is," she said.