Kim Kardashian got naughty in bed as she posed in her underwear for fans.

Reportedly Kim Kardashian gave her 124 million Instagram followers a happy wake up call as she showed them an eyeful of her sexy body by posing in bed wearing a nearly see-through white cropped tank top and string bikini bottoms with the message "good morning." She looked sulry as she posed by putting her hand up to her lips and biting down on one of her fingers.

We have to say that in the photo, Kim looked remarkable made up to just have woken up like this. "Let me guess? You woke up like this? LOL" one fan commented while another wrote "damn that's your face in the morning?" A woman joked "I woke up like this too" while another gushed "Oh damn...Lost for words."

We have to say that the photo was pretty tame compared to what the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star usually posts on her social media. Reportedly Kim used a pillow to cover up her lower half with just the string of her undies showing on her hip and her top wasn't completely see-through. Her long black hair extensions actually cascaded over her chest.

It is being reported that Kim is proud of reaching her goal weight of 116 pounds. Apparently, she dieted and exercised her heart out but her weight plateaued at around 140. "I've lost 20 pounds and I'm really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I'm like 116 and it just feels good," she told E! News at the time. "I didn't see results right away, but when you stick with something and you're consistent, you will. So, I love it."

"I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don't do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, 'What are you doing?' She says, 'I don't care what, I just need to know.' I've been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary," she shared at the time. All that hard work has definitely paid off with the body Kim has now.

And we have to say that Kim sure does look good. You can check out the pic here: