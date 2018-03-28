North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un made a surprise visit to China a couple of days ago where he met President Xi Jinping and reportedly discussed the issue of US interference in the Korean peninsula.

Coming ahead of the summit with US President Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un's visit is expected to have a huge impact in the world politics, as this is for the first time that he is meeting another head of the state ever since he took over the strings of power in 2011. The surprise visit added an extra layer of complexity to the global pressure exerted on North Korea over its ambitious nuclear plan.

China emerging a key player in world politics

After the meeting with Kim Jong Un, China said that North Korea has agreed to denuclearize the Korean peninsula. As a reward, Xi Jinping promised to uphold China's friendship with its most isolated neighbor. Interestingly, the meeting between Kim and Xi Jinping was conducted just weeks before the planned summit meetings with American and South Korean leaders.

During the meeting, Kim informed Xi Jinping that North Korea is ready to host diplomatic talks with the United States. He added that tensions in the Korean peninsula have reduced in the recent months, and it is due to positive initiatives taken by Pyongyang.

"The issue of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula can be resolved, if South Korea and the United States respond to our efforts with goodwill, create an atmosphere of peace and stability while taking progressive and synchronous measures for the realization of peace," said Kim Jong Un, reports Xinhua news agency.

US reaction to Kim's China visit

After Kim's visit, China has briefed Trump on the development, and Xi Jinping even sent Trump a personal message. White House later issued a statement stating the pressure tactics on North Korea have finally started working.

"The United States remains in close contact with our allies South Korea and Japan. We see this development as further evidence that our campaign of maximum pressure is creating the appropriate atmosphere for dialogue with North Korea," the statement said.

However, skeptics are still apprehensive about Kim's willingness to give up the nuclear program as talks have always been used as a cover for the isolated nation to move closer to China and get aid from the developed neighbors.