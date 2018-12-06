Khloe Kardashian sure is loyal even though the same can't be said for her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. It was reported that the athlete, still gets regularly heckled during away games, as fans are still upset about him allegedly cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

KhloeKardashian may have quite the forgiving nature, but her fans as well as fans of the NBA, who heckle Tristan. What drew the fans' ire is the rumour that Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe when she was about to deliver their baby.

"Khloe is upset and frustrated that people are still so hard on Tristan, she is ready to put the negativity of his cheating behind them and move ahead as a happy family. Khloe appreciates that people want to have her back but she does not feel that she needs protection from Tristan at this point. She is choosing to see the best in Tristan and she is hoping that her fans, her friends and her family will all do the same. Khloe is ready for a happy new chapter and is very much looking forward to the new year," a source close to the 34-year-old reality star tells HollywoodLife.comexclusively.

All the negative fan reactions are starting to get to the NBA player. It is being reported that during a game at the Barclays Center on December 3, the crowd in the stands was booing him and heckling him so bad that he finally lost it. Tristan reportedly gave them the middle finger salute.