Khloe Kardashian was seen twerking for beau Tristan Thompson who barely noticed. Now we have to say, that is awkward. In a new video, Khloe Kardashian is seen shaking her derriere for Tristan Thompson but when she went to give Tristan a kiss, she realized that his back was turned.

It didn't seem to sit well with Khloeas she gave him the side-eye. She apparently then turned back to the camera and raised her brows while rolling her eyes and muttering 'I don't know.'

Tristan was still unaware of Khloeduring the incident. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star went on to share more posts on social media that included an ice sculpture dedicated to the duo, inscribed with a 'Koko & TT 2019'.

It is being reported that before the twerking video she had shared an adorable video on Instagram.

She apparently shared the adorable montage with the caption: '2018 was a roller coaster of emotions. My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I'm at an all time high.'

The reality star seems to be putting the Tristan Thompson cheating scandals behind her as she moves forward in 2019. She goes on to say:

'This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!!

'This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with,' she added.

'I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it.'

You can check out the video here: