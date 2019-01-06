Tristan Thompson has been getting a lot of flack from people. He can't even post a comment on Khloe Kardashian's social media without getting called out. But apparently, the haters aren't going to stop Khloe and him from having another baby.

Reportedly Tristan Thompson got caught up in a major cheating scandal back in April 2018, while Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter True Thompson. It was a tumultuous time for the couple but it seems like they are making it work. With Khloe deciding to give Tristan another chance.

But apparently fans are not as forgiving. It is being reported that not only has Tristan been trolled during his NBA games, he's still getting a whole lot of online hate for the way he betrayed Khloe. A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively:

"It bothers Khloe when people give Tristan a hard time," says our source. "Yes, she knows he has made mistakes but she has forgiven him and they are moving forward. Khloe is very protective of Tristan so it's hard for her not to feel upset when he gets slammed and trolled." We feel you KoKo, there's nothing worse than people constantly dragging up the past!

"When it comes to down to it the only opinion that really matters to Khloe on this is her own," says the source. "Khloe is deeply in love with Tristan, she realizes plenty of people are against them as a couple, but she doesn't care what anyone else thinks. She is shutting out all the noise and is focused on her and Tristan and they are extremely happy right now. So much so that she would be overjoyed to have another child with him this year. It's all in the hands of mother nature, she's not going to stress about it, but no one in her circle would be surprised if she and Tristan have another child in 2019." We have to say that Khloe and Tristan seem to be doing good, but we hope that Khloe Kardashian doesn't have a baby to salvage a relationship. Khloe Kardashian recently had an awkward exchange where she twerked on him and he apparently ignored her. You can check out the video here: