It is being reported that Kevin Spacey is looking to avoid appearing for his upcoming arraignment on a felony charge of sexual assault, newly filed court documents state.

It is also being reported that the actor's attorneys filed a motion asking the judge to excuse Spacey's presence at the hearing scheduled for January 7, according to a copy of prosecutors' Thursday response to that motion obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Court documents, Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael K. Giardino argued in the response motion that Spacey's appearance is required at the arraignment under rules for criminal case procedure.

The actor is facing serious charges, so avoiding court may not be in his best interest. It is being reported that the 59-year-old, two-time Oscar-winning actor faces one count of indecent assault and battery stemming from an alleged assault that took place in July 2016.

It is also being reported that the alleged victim was 18 at the time when he claims Spacey assaulted him after getting him drunk at the Club Car Restaurant on Nantucket. The alleged victim is being represented by renowned Boston attorney Mitchell Garabedian.

Kevin Spacey has been relatively quiet amid all the allegations. But recently he broke that silence when he released a bizarre video in which he appears to defend himself while in character as his Netflix House of Cards alter ego, Frank Underwood.

"My confidence grows each day that soon enough, you will know the full truth," the actor says in the video that runs a little longer than three minutes. The video apparently and has more than 8.3 million views.

It is being reported that the actor is also under investigation in Los Angeles and England for other cases of alleged sexual assault.