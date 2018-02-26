"Clerks" filmmaker Kevin Smith says he nearly died of a "massive heart attack".

Smith on Monday tweeted a selfie from a hospital bed, saying he had survived a "massive" heart attack, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The photograph he posted on Twitter showed him covered in tubes and wearing a hospital gown.

He tweeted: "After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The doctor who saved my life told me I had 100 per cent blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker")."

He didn't say which show he was referring to, but tweets from other people suggested it was a taping of "Comic Book Men" in New Jersey.

He added: "If I hadn't cancelled the show to go to the hospital, I would've died tonight. But for now, I'm still above ground."

