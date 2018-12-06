Kevin Hart will be taking over hosting duties for the 2019 Oscars and we have to say that we are curious. The comedian is known for his slapstick and often low-brow comedy, so wonder how he will be able to tone down his jokes for the upscale and dignified Oscars crowd.

"For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same," Hart wrote on social media. "I said that it would be an opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it would happen when it's suppose to. I am so happy to say the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars."

He added, "I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it's time to rise to the occasion."

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences or simply the Academy has faced quite a few controversies in recent years with the Oscars so white controversy calling out a lack of diversity in the nominees, the Best Picture snafu on stage and the lowest ratings the awards show has had to date with the show with host Jimmy Kimmel only drawing 26.5 million viewers from the U.S.

In a bid to become popular again, the Academy floated the idea of a Popular Film category at the Oscars which was met with derision and ridicule. So the Academy backtracked on that decision.

Kevin Hart's stardom is on the rise as the comedian is everywhere. Headlining major motion pictures of recent years and doing blockbuster business at the box-office. But we'll have to wait and see how Kevin Hart performs and if he delivers at the Oscars.