Kenyan Olympian Visiline Jepkesho has shaken off her injury and will be eyeing for redemption at the Rotterdam Marathon on April 8.

The Kenyan was unlucky last year to finish fourth at the Paris Marathon clocking 2:21:37, but has opted to race in the Dutch as she seeks to boost her profile and put her name in contention for Kenya's selection to the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Jepkesho had in 2014 clinched the Milan Marathon, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It is about strategy. I love Dutch races and the course in Rotterdam is fast. So I hope to run fast time there and win the race," she said on Saturday.

This year, Jepkesho was third during the Kenya Prisons cross-country meeting in Nairobi.

However, she skipped the Africa Cross-Country Championships to focus on running in Nagoya, Japan, where she picked her injury and was forced to end her race prematurely.

"The injury has eased off and I have been training hard for the last one month. But I know many will be out to stop me, but will do my best to win in Rotterdam," she added.

Those eyeing to stop Jepkesho in her path include Kayoko Fukushi (2:22:17) from Japan, Kenya's Joan Jepchirchir (2:31:27) while Ethiopians are Biruktayit Eshetu (2:23:51), Sifan Melaku (2:31:21) and Zewdnesh Ayele (2:36:29).

In the men's race, Kenya's Daniel Kibet will be making his debut on the 42km distance.

However, the main focus will be on Laban Korir, who runs the Amsterdam Marathon in 2011 making the third fastest marathon debut in history with his run of 2:06:05, which was enough for second place.

Ethiopian Abera Kuma, who was the winner in 2015, will be the man to beat. He has a fast time of 2:05:56 from Berlin 2014.

There is also compatriot Getu Feleke (2:04:50) who is the fastest on paper who finished the RAK Half Marathon in under an hour in February 2010 and Mule Wasihun 2:05:39.

(IANS)