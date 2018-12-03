Over the last few weeks rumours were widely circulated that there is a falling out between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. It led to a lot of speculation among the press circles as well as the general public that it was this rift that led to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving out of Kensington Palace.

By next year, it is expected that Harry and Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be moving into Frogmore cottage, likely before the birth of their first child.

Kensington Palace, in a rare move, has actually come out and made a statement regarding the relationship between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. The rumour mill has churned out a lot of news about the two and it ranges from Markle making Middleton cry during a bridesmaid dress fitting to Prince Harry not happy the way his now bride and soon-to-be mother of his child is being treated by his family in that they are not more welcoming, reports TownandCountry.

All of this has so far been only speculation and reports from so-called "palace insiders" Speaking to the press, the Kensington Palace has finally weighed in on their relationship between the two Duchesses.

Addressing reports that Middleton allegedly snapped at Markle after she was reportedly rude to Middleton's staff, "This never happened" said the Palace.

This statement by itself is rather surprising because the royal family is not known to go out of their way to comment on rumours about their private lives. Meghan Markle has been quite a controversial figure, from her family back in the States to her relationship with her father and sisters, but for them to actually come out and speak about this particular rumour has to mean that they are either trying to deny something that has happened, or there really was nothing going on between the two, either way, the report points out that it has clearly struck a nerve.