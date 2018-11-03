Kendall Jenner is one of the most popular celebrities now but there was a time when she spent 'days crying because her sister Kylie had more friends' than her.

However, Kendall, 22, now has a big friends circle and doesn't feel left out at all. But as a child, she did not have many friends as compared to Kylie. In a recent interview on Beast 1 radio show, Kendall opened up about her childhood and said, "I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit, I didn't have that many friends."

"I was sitting in my room a lot of days crying because [sister] Kylie had so many friends, and I didn't know what to do, and it's gonna make me emotional right now. I really was like, 'I'm never gonna have friends,' and to look at my life now, it's so crazy," she said. Now, the model has over 125 million Instagram followers and she has Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne as her best of friends, reportsHollywoodlife.

To think of the diva once being lonely is beyond belief. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star spent her summer holidays riding horses all day long as she did not have a lot of pals to hang out with. "I had nothing to do. I would just sit with my horses and I'd go ride all day. I'm not kidding. I ride from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. I would ride all my trainer horses because I had nothing better to do," Kendall revealed.

We see Kendall with her friends partying all night long at the most glamorous events and on the other hand, we see Kylie being home and taking care of her baby daughter Stormi. How times change!

"Kylie and I flipped roles, not that Kylie's not...Kylie is so happy. I love her, but it's crazy cause I really never thought that I would have more friends than Kylie, not that that's ever a competition or should be anything we'd...I don't want that to come off weird, but again, she's so happy with the life she's living," Kendall concluded.