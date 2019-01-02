Kendall Jenner really wants to turn up the heat this winter. It is being reported that the Victoria's Secret model shared a stunning snap on Instagram, wearing just a bikini, boots and a big winter hat, while holding a steaming hot beverage. 'F**k it's cold,' Jenner said in the caption, revealing earlier in her Instagram story that it was -2 degrees.

And we have to say that outdoors in the dead of winter in Aspen, Colorado, amid freezing temperatures and snow might not be the most ideal place to take a bikini pic, but Kendall Jenner can make it work anyway. And that's not all, Kendall's sister, Kourtney Kardashian too got in on the action by copying her and posted her very own bikini in the snow photo.

It is being reported that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian's" star, unabashedly admitted she was inspired by her younger sister as she captioned the photo, 'Copied Kendall.'

It is being reported that Kendall Jenner is wrapping up another successful year, with Forbes naming her the highest-paid model of the year for 2018 earlier in December.

She apparently pulled in a whopping $22.5 million this year, a career best, with top-dollar contracts from Estée Lauder, Adidas and Calvin Klein, to name a few.

It is being reported that Jenner earned nearly twice as much as her nearest competitor, Karlie Kloss, who took in $13 million this year. Both sisters are riding high on a very bountiful year. We'll have to wait and see what the Kardashian and Jenner clan have in store for us in 2019. You can check out the pics here: