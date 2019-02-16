Kendall Jenner sure can pull off anything. The reality star stepped out on Valentine's Day in a red crop top and we have to say, she looked gorgeous.

Reportedly Kendall Jenner wore the top as she left The Mercer in Manhattan's Soho neighbourhood. Apparently, the 23-year-old Society Management Model - who relies on stylist Marni Senofonte - went bra-less beneath a knit cardigan, which she tied into a loose knot at her waist.

Reportedly the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star - who apparently has 146.6M social media followers - made sure to Insta-story her look for the romantic holiday inside the hotel before she left.

It is being reported that Kendall was quite candid when she was on Zaza World Radio in an interview conducted by her gal pal Hailey Bieber.

'The amount of times that I see people who are together for a couple months, and they're together so hardcore and they show it and they flex it everywhere and then a couple months later they break up, or something happens and then they have to explain themselves to everyone,' the Victoria's Secret catwalker said.

'I don't want to do all of that unless I'm completely certain in a relationship.'

Kendall Jenner is one of the most successful models in the world. And she is showing no signs of slowing down. Even on Valentine's day, Kendall looked like she was all business with just a hint of romance.

