Alright Kendall, keep the holiday spirit. Kendall Jenner shared a sexy bikini picture of herself with the caption: 'all my siblings posting their babies and sh*t and I'm just like...'

The rest of the Kardashian clan took to Instagram to post pictures of their little kids. But it seems like Kendall couldn't help rub their faces that she is very much enjoying her single life. In the post, Kendall is seen lazing by the pool in a bikini.

In contrast to Kendall's post, Khloe Kardashian posted a snap of her daughter True celebrating her first ever Thanksgiving. While sister Kourtney expressed her gratitude with a sweet pic of her with ex-Scott Disick and their children. She captioned the picture: 'I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian (crying emojis) i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!'

Kim and Kylie too posted pictures of their children and thanked their fans. Kendall is the only one in the entire Kardashian clan that stood out this Thanksgiving. And we believe that is exactly what she wanted.

Kendall seems content being an aunt to her nieces and nephews at the moment. The model doesn't seem to be in any rush to catch up to he siblings. And judging by her bikini post, we have to say, we appreciate it.

You can see the picture here: