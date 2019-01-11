Kendall Jenner and Kylie are reportedly not in good terms. The 23-year-old model is apparently unhappy that her younger sister is more successful and rich than her.

According to Radar Online, the sibling rivalry has gone to such an extent that they do not talk to each other. A supposed source said: "Kendall figures it's crazy how much Kylie's worth [an estimated $900M] while she's only got a fraction of that [approx. $50M] in the bank herself."

The insider added that they "can't really stand each other and have nothing in common."

"There's so much envy between these two, it's as though they're not happy when the other's doing well," the source went on. "Kylie really rubs it in and it's been a big issue lately, because Kendall's on the ascendency with her modeling. And that's gotten Kylie looking over her shoulder."

The celebrity gossip went onto claim that Kendall and Kylie's relationship is now "strictly business."

"What's crazy is that they're both impossibly spoiled and have been rich since birth, but nothing seems to be enough and their greed knows no bounds," the source shared.

Kylie was named the fifth wealthiest American Celebrity of 2018. In a list compiled by Forbes Magazine, her net worth was estimated to be $900 million.

Meanwhile, Kendall was named 2018's highest paid model for the second year in a row, according to the publication.

As for the relationship between Kendall and Kylie, Tyga's former girlfriend had previously revealed that they were complete opposites, and that Kendall wasn't the kind of person she would be friends with.

"We have different opinions. We do everything differently," Kylie said on her reality show Life of Kylie. "It's so interesting. I don't think we'd be friends if we weren't sisters."