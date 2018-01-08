Kellogg India, country's leading breakfast cereal maker, has announced the launch of Kellogg's Chocos Fills as a breakfast cereal and as a snack.

A baked and not fried food, it consists of three nourishing grains – rice, oats and wheat. Being cholesterol free, it provides protein and fibre and is fortified with essential B vitamins, said the company in a statement. The chocolaty filling brings the taste to the product and it can be consumed with hot or cold milk or had straight from the pack, said the company launching the product in India.

Mohit Anand, Managing Director, Kellogg India, said, "Kellogg's Chocos Fills gives us an opportunity to go beyond the breakfast cereal category and strengthen our snacking portfolio. Given the growth that the snacking industry has seen over the years, the size of the opportunity is huge and Kellogg's Chocos Fills helps us to tap into a bigger pool and serve more consumers. The product has been developed after extensive consumer research and we hope it will delight the consumers."

Known for its flagship brand Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Kellogg also forayed into snacks by introducing Pringles in India and has added Kellogg's Chocos Fills now. Available in a 32 gm pack priced at Rs. 20 and a 250 gm pack at Rs. 185, Kellogg's Chocos Fills faces market reception or rejection soon. The company has already used social influencers such as Kenny Sebastian, Biswa, Rohan Joshi, Tanmay Bhatt, Sahil Shah, among others to promote the new breakfast item.