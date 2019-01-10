Okay, we have to say that this was a long time coming, but is it really true? Are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder married? It might seem so. It is being reported that the John Wick actor, joked about his possible marriage to Stranger Things star Winona Ryder while on The Talk.

It is known that the duo starred together in 1992's Dracula — a film that saw director Francis Ford Coppola hire "a real Romanian priest" for a wedding scene involving their characters, Ryder, told Entertainment Weekly. Ryder played Mina while Reeves played her fiancé Jonathan Harker.

When co-host Carrie Ann Inaba asked him if it was true, Reeves said, "That's what Winona says."

"Once in a while, I will get a text, 'Hello, husband,'" he shared. "I didn't really believe her, and then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of Dracula, contacted Winona and said publicly that, yeah, that really happened, the priest did a full ceremony, and Winona and I got married."

Inaba asked, "So, it's real?" Reeves joked, "Yeah, it's awesome." Ryder told EW the two "actually got married in Dracula."

"No, I swear to God, I think we're married in real life," she added. "We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

"Don't you remember that? It was Valentine's Day," she replied, before he eventually conceded, "Oh my gosh, we're married."

The pair has worked together on several projects including Dracula, Destination Wedding, A Scanner Darklyand The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.

"Winona is a lovely person and a talented actress," Reeves previously told People. "I think we make a good couple, and I liked that it's a two-hander. To them, nobody else matters anyway, right? We did something like five eight-minute scenes, which you don't often get a chance to do in films."

You can check out the video here: