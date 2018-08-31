Kanye West apologized for his controversial comment on slavery when he said that it was 'a choice'. In a radio interview with WGCI in Chicago on Wednesday, Kanye nearly broke down and apologized for his statement he made during a TMZ interview earlier this year.

Kanye West said, "I don't know if I properly apologized for how that slave comment made people feel. I am sorry for hurrying - I am sorry for the ones who got affected by my comment on the slaves. So I want to take this moment right now to say ... I'm sorry for people who felt let down by that moment."

Trying to hold back his tears, Kanye continued, "And also I appreciate you guys giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through. I just appreciate you guys holding on to me like a family. One thing that I got from the TMZ comment is how much black people love me."

Earlier in May, the XTCY singer spoke to TMZ about slavery and said "'You can live through an a** whipping. Probably the idea is to beat sense into me. But when you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice. You were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally imprisoned."

He then went onto speak about his support for US President Donald Trump and his policies.