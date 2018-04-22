At least 10 people were killed and 56 others injured when a suicide bombing blast took place through an election-related registering site in the Afghan capital on Sunday, officials said.

"Our latest figures found that nine civilians were killed and 56 civilians injured," Xinhua news agency quoted a spokesman for the Interior Ministry as saying.

The blast occurred at around 10 a.m. in front of a school where a voter registration site was located in Kabul's Qala-e-Nazir area.

Several people were near the building to get voting cards.

Afghan officials have slated October 20 as the date for the upcoming parliamentary and district councils elections. The voter registration process started on April 14.

