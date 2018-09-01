After scoring tremendous success with zombie thriller 'Train to Busan' and hit K-drama 'Goblin,' Gong Yoo will have a whole theatre dedicated in his name, called the "Gong Yoo Theatre." K STAR Theatre Project will honour the actor for helping make Korean cinema popular across the globe.

As noted by website Soompi, K STAR Theatre Project seeks to raise awareness of Korean cinema to the world. They do this by dedicating a movie theatre in the name of a Korean film actor. Visitors to the theatre are also provided with certain visual experiences.

The "Gong Yoo Theatre" will open in September this year, at CGV Cinemas D2 Place Phase II, Lai Chi Kok, Hong Kong, as noted by South China Morning Post. The particular auditorium will have 128 seats. Also referred to as the "Gong Yoo House," this is the first theatre project abroad for Korean cinemas and also the first film star-themed theatre in Hong Kong.

Actor Gong Yoo appeared in a promotional video for CGV Cinemas HK where he said, he's very delighted to be a part of this experience. "Congratulations and thank you for the 'Gong Yoo Theater' in CGV Cinemas D2 Place in Hong Kong. It's an honour as an actor to contribute to such a meaningful project. Through this opportunity, I hope that many films will be exchanged in Hong Kong," the actor said.

In the promotional video, Gong Yoo also revealed that part of the profits generated from the ticket sales will be donated to the development of Hong Kong cinema; particularly independent projects, films with social messages and also young directors. The actor also talked about his memories of watching films in the '80s and '90s featuring Hong Kong actors such as Leslie Cheung and Chow Yun Fat and that Koreans such as him still look forward to watching Hong Kong-based films.

'Train to Busan' became the highest grossing South Korean film ever, in 2016. It earned $83 million in South Korea and further $45 million globally. Director Yeon Sang-ho is currently writing the script for the sequel, he has revealed.

Gong Yoo also starred in successful films like 'Silenced' and 'The Age of Shadows.' Watch the promotional video below.