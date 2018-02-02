JYP Entertainment has appointed 2PM members as their Director of External Affairs. The current members Jun. K, Nichkhun, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung renewed their contract with the agency recently. Taecyeon, who is currently serving his military enlistment, is in talks with the agency for a renewal.

After extending their contract the agency said, "The members gathered their hearts toward the belief that 2PM is together and forever. Last year, the members made a promise to regroup as 6 members and promote again once every member has returned safely from their military service, in order, beginning with Taecyeon."

According to JYP, the members will be in charge of overlooking the agency's promotional activities outside the country. They will also be an active part of the decision making team.

2PM made their official debut in 2008 with "10 Jeom Manjeome 10 Jeom", which showcased their acrobatic dance styles. Their single "Again & Again" was their first breakthrough and ever since then accolades keep pouring in. Their first studio album, "1:59 PM" reached the numero uno spot on the Gaon Weekly Charts. This was followed by "Hands Up" in 2011.

2PM's Japanese journey began with "Republic of 2PM" that included Japanese versions from each lead single from their Korean EPs and albums. After a short gap, the boys returned with their third studio album "Grown" in 2013. This was followed by "Go Crazy!" (2014), "No.5" (2015) and "Gentlemen's Game" (2016).

In 2016, one of its member Taecyeon began his mandatory military service, the rest of the members are likely to follow soon. 2PM members have always assured fans that the group will remain together forever. Over the past 10 years, the band has developed a strong bond among themselves that is quite evident during their performances.