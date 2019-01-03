It is being reported that Justin Bieber is finally letting the world know what was inked on his face.

In a snap shared by celebrity tattoo artist Jonboy, Justin Bieber is seen with the word 'grace' tattooed over his right eyebrow. Jonboy captioned the snap: "2018 was a lot of work for me. Both in tattooing and inner work I thought I would never have to face."

"Thank you to my clients who have become some of my best friends. I love you all! Gods grace is sufficient in our weakness and it is by Gods love we here for 2019!" he added.

The young pop star has been going crazy with the body ink lately. The "Sorry" singer has most of his torso and his arms covered in tattoos. And he is not showing any signs of stopping soon.

It is being reported that back in April, the heartthrob posted a shirtless snap and gushed over his love for body art. "If tattooed (sic throughout) didn't hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not very one!!Over a hundred hours of art work on my body and I wouldn't take back a single one.. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE MAde my body a canvas and it's SO MUCH FUN," he told his more than 100 million Instagram followers.

Justin Bieber has married Hailey Baldwin but a public ceremony is still in the works. Justin also has not had an individual song or album out for a while.

Though he is still very much present in the music collaboration scene. It has been a while since he has released a song that only had his vocals on it.

Let's hope 2019 is the year that Justin Bieber releases a brand new album.

You can check out the pic here: