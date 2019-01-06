Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly still feel like they are dating. The couple secretly wed in September at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, the Baby singer and the model are content in their relationship as they did not have a religious wedding ceremony. A source said: "Not having a full on wedding celebration has actually done wonders for their relationship. It still feels like there is something to look forward to and it almost feels like they are just still dating."

"And that is a good thing because as much as they are glad to be bonded together and will remain with each other exclusively forever. it is still fun to know that a lot more wonderful things will be coming to them," the insider added.

"They will have the actually wedding soon enough. But doing what they are doing and being legally married is a thrill for them because they don't have to worry about anything anymore. It is a great thing to bear witness to," the source went on.

Fans of the couple got the confirmation that the couple have been married after the 22-year-old daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin changed her Instagram handle to Hailey Bieber.

Around the same time, Selena Gomez's former boyfriend posted a photo of the pair smiling and holding hands on Instagram, and wrote: "My wife is awesome"

In 2015, during an interview with GQ magazine, the Boyfriend singer had talked about marrying Hailey. He said: "I don't want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I'm only theirs, only to be hurt in the end."

"Right now in my life, I don't want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don't want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility. I know that in the past I've hurt people and said things that I didn't mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I'm just more so looking at the future, making sure I'm not damaging them."

"What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged. It's really hard to fix wounds like that. It's so hard.... I just don't want to hurt her," he concluded.