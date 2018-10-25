Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are currently enjoying their time as a rumoured married couple. Earlier this month, Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez was hospitalised and many thought that it will take Justin's current relationship on a stiff rock, but the couple reportedly came out from it stronger than ever.

As per the latest report, Justin and Hailey are apparently going to get a matching tattoo to commemorate their love for each other. At the same time, the newlyweds are reportedly going to have a big wedding ceremony to celebrate their marriage with their friends and family.

According to a report by HollywoodLife, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly planning to get some fresh ink on their bodies to immortalize their love for each other.

"Justin and Hailey are considering getting the matching tattoos because they love the idea of getting something permanent to commemorate their love," an alleged source revealed. "They love the tattoo artist Bang Bang! Not only do they love his work, but he's their good friend. So, he's definitely the top choice."

In the entertainment industry, Keith McCurdy aka Bang Bang! is famous for tattooing celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Miley Cyrus. In addition to this, it was Keith who gave Justin Bieber his massive tattoo featuring angels and demons.

"Neither of them wants to do anything else to draw more attention to their marriage right now, But, it's something they're talking about," the source further added.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin announced their engagement in July and multiple reports claimed that the couple secretly got married in NYC. The couple, however, has been mum about their wedding details, but as per the alleged insider, they are going to have a big ceremony in the near future.

"Justin and Hailey want to have the big ceremony, and they're both excited and looking forward to celebrating with their friends and family, but they're also very worried about the frenzy it's going to cause. It's a lot to cope with," the source concluded.

Justin Bieber's rep did not confirm the recent claim of the couple getting ink on their bodies.

Before reportedly marrying Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber was in a serious relationship with Selena Gomez for a long time. As of now, Selena is doing better after her recent hospitalisation.