Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have reportedly kept everyone in the dark by not revealing that they are in fact married. But the wait is over for all Justin's fans as the Canadian pop singer and famous model are man and wife.

There had been rumours that Justin and Hailey supposedly got married in a New York court two months ago. However, the engaged couple denied all the reports and maintained that they are only engaged. There were even reports that Justin and Hailey are moving to Canada in their $5 million mansion.

Justin Bieber recently shared a post on Instagram in which he is seen sporting a red t-shirt and Hailey is wearing a white tee with a red cap. The 'Sorry' singer captioned the picture, "My wife is awesome." Bieber also posted a comment on Baldwin's Instagram post that read, "Ur just too much. u turn me on." Soon after this, Hailey also changed her surname to Hailey Bieber on her Instagram handle.

Now, either Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are just teasing their fans by posting such captions or they are actually married. Fans of Justin are hoping for the latter part and wishing him a great and prosperous married life with Hailey.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is reportedly scaling back on work even than Hailey Baldwin. An insider recently revealed that he is doing fine but does not seem to record any new music as he wishes to hang out with Hailey.

"Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it," an insider added. "Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do."

In other news, there was a report that claimed the marriage of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are at the rocks. As per the absurd claim by Life & Style, two months after the wedding, Justin and Hailey are "headed back before a judge, this time to get a divorce." As per an alleged source, the newlyweds have realized that they might have made a huge mistake by getting married.

"They should've waited until they were older," the source added.

Gossip Cop assured that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are not headed for a divorce.