Justin Bieber just dropped some shocking confessions.

It is being reported that in his new Vogue interview Justin Bieber gets candid about his troubled past, admitting to his issues with sex and drugs.

'I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed.' he told Vogue.

'My mom always said to treat women with respect. For me that was always in my head while I was doing it, so I could never enjoy it. Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing.'

The singer seems to be doing better now. He is apparently married to Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber had his days where he seemed to be completely out of control. And his apparent bad behaviour was being reported on around the world.

Justin, told Vogue: 'A lot of the douchey things I was doing gave people the right to be like, Man, that's frickin' douchey, bro. But a lot of the stuff was like—me peeing in a bucket, people made such a big deal of that. Or me owning a monkey. It's like, if you had the money that I had, why wouldn't you get a monkey? You would get a monkey!'

'It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.'

Those are some really heavy confessions there Justin, but we're glad that you've gotten yourself together. And we have to say we wish you well.