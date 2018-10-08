In many movies and stories, several characters were portrayed as the treasure hunters, who became famous after breath-taking discoveries. This time, even though people had the opportunity to transfer themselves as real-life Indiana Jones, but unfortunately did not understand the value of a 10-kilogram meteorite that was used as a doorstop for several years.

The man who first gifted the space rock to its recent owner has claimed that he saw it coming down from the sky during the 1930s and then found it in a crater. But, the recipient acknowledged it as the as a gift and also he used it as the door stop. However, now this meteorite have attracted several expert's attention after 80 years since its discovery.

The recent owner of the meteorite, from Grand Rapids, contacted a geologist at Central Michigan University, Mona Sirbescu out of curiosity about the rock and asked her if she could examine it, which he had for 30 years. Even though she was sceptical, finally met the man to have a look at the rock.

After the arrival of the unnamed owner, he pulled the rock out of his bag and she saw the biggest potential meteorite, which was about to examine. Sirbescu said, "I could tell right away that this was something special. It's the most valuable specimen I have ever held in my life, monetarily and scientifically."

The finding was named as the Edmore meteorite, which is a large iron-nickel meteorite with a high nickel percentage of 12 percent.

The story started in many years ago when the current owner of the meteorite bought a farm in Edmore, Michigan and saw the large rock that was used as the door stop.

As per the released statement, "He went on to say that in the 1930s he and his father saw it come down at night on their property 'and it made a heck of a noise when it hit'. In the morning they found the crater and dug it out. It was still warm."

The old owner told the man that since it was a part of the same property, so the new owner can take the meteorite too. The recent owner did not see the value of it until he realized that people are actually making money by selling small pieces of the meteorite.

Later, the man found out the humble doorstep rock actually worth a whopping $100,000 dollars as it is 88 per cent iron and 12 per cent nickel that is very rare to find on earth.

Sirbescu further added that "What typically happens with these at this point is that meteorites can either be sold and shown in a museum or sold to collectors and sellers looking to make a profit."