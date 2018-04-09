Indian actor Irrfan Khan, known for his roles in movies like 'The Lunchbox', 'Jurassic World', and 'Black Mail', has been undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumor for the past couple of months.

As the entire Bollywood fraternity and millions of fans are praying for his speedy recovery, film journalist Umair Sandhu has revealed that the health condition of the versatile actor is deteriorating consistently. Citing family sources, Sandhu posted on Twitter that Irrfan Khan's cancer is on its final stage.

"As per Family Sources of Irffan Khan, his Cancer is at last Stage & Doctors are of the opinion that he may not last more than a month," posted Sandhu on Twitter handle.

However, the film journalist retracted the post within a few hours and it is not visible on his Twitter timeline now. Meanwhile, national media houses in India picked up the news, and Times Now published a story titled: 'Is Irrfan Khan's health deteriorating?' quoting Sandhu's tweet.

Irrfan Khan is currently undergoing treatment in the United States. The actor was about to start the shooting of a new movie directed by Vishal Bharadwaj recently, but due to his adverse health conditions, the project is now on hold. When asked, Vishal Bharadwaj revealed that he is waiting for the warrior to come back with full health.

Two movies starring Irrfan Khan in the lead roles are now running successfully in theaters. 'Blackmail', the Dev Kaushal directorial hit the theaters on April 06, 2018, and is now enjoying a decent run at the box-office. Another Irrfan Khan movie, 'Hindi Medium' is now getting screened at the Chinese box-office, and it has already crossed the Rs. 100-crore mark.

It was in February 2018 that Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with this rare disease. In the initial days, the actor was tight-lipped about the condition, but on March 16, 2018, he announced that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumors, a rare form of cancer that can occur anywhere in the body.

It is a condition in which the neuroendocrine cells, known for specific functions such as regulating air and blood flow through the lungs and controlling how quickly food moves through the gastrointestinal tract, turn into tumours.

Most neuroendocrine tumours occur in the lungs, appendix, small intestine, rectum and pancreas. They can be non-cancerous or malignant, which are fatal. In Irrfan's case, the actor has not revealed which stage of the condition he is suffering or whether it is malignant or not.

Irrfan's words just a few days before announcing his rare disease were quite philosophical. Beginning with an emotional quote by Margaret Mitchell -- "Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect."

[ IB Times Singapore wishes Irrfan Khan a speedy recovery ]