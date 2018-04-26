NASA's Juno space probe's stunning images of Jupiter to Earth show how magnificent the largest planet of our solar system is. While all the pictures are mesmerizing, one, in particular, is probably the most breathtakingly beautiful among all. The space agency released the picture.

Juno captured this specific color-enhanced image on October 24. It shows the outstanding blue hues of Jupiter. In fact, the picture looks similar to an oil painting. However, what the picture actually showing is the could in the form of twisted rings in the northern hemisphere of the planet.

Another recent discovery was that Jupiter, once believed to be big enough to swallow three Earths with room to spare, Jupiter's Great Red Spot has been shrinking for a century and a half.

Earlier this NASA probe had captured another picture of Jupiter's northern hemisphere clouds, however, those swirling clouds in that image were in the midst of some storm.

Juno spacecraft, which was launched by NASA in 2011, was located around 11,700 miles away from the top of the planet's clouds while snapping the photo. That distance is more or less the same between Australia's Perth and New York City.

The storm is rotating counterclockwise with a wide range of cloud altitudes. The darker clouds are expected to be deeper in the atmosphere than the brightest clouds. Within some of the bright 'arms' of this storm, smaller clouds and banks of clouds can be seen, some of them casting shadows.