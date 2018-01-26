2PM's Junho unveiled the music video of his sixth solo mini album, "Winter Sleep" on his birthday. The album is originally Junho's special winter Japanese album but has now released digital single version of the song in Korean. Composed by Junho himself, the song is an emotional self-realization track laced with colorful visuals.

The singer will also be embarking a winter tour across Japan till February to promote the album. Last year, Junho released his fifth Japanese mini-album "2017 S/S," which peaked at number two on Oricon's weekly music chart and happens to be the best of Junho till date.

Junho's first solo album was "Kimi no Koe" in Japanese that debuted at number three on the Oricon Chart. This was followed by "FEEL" in 2014 for which he travelled to five different cities in Japan as a part of its promotion. In the same year, he released his first album in Korea, a special compilation album titled "One." It comprised of the Korean version of 11 self-composed Japanese tracks. In 2016, he unveiled his fourth Japanese mini-album, "DSMN." The idol enjoys a great fan following in Japan and often visits the Island country to promote his works.

Meanwhile, Junho's ongoing drama "Just Between Lovers" has been getting good reviews from netizens. The JTBC drama also has Won Jin-ah, Lee Ki-woo and Kang Han-na in lead roles. The plot revolves around two individuals who lost their loved ones in a tragic accident and try to carry on with their lives as if they are not in pain.