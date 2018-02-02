Five members of Korean boy band 2PM recently renewed contracts under JYP Entertainment and Junho revealed the reason how it happened.

Junho, Nichkhun, Wooyoung, Chansung and Jun.K signed up for another contract recently with Junho saying that 'all six of us agree that we should stay together forever as 2PM no matter what, which makes me really happy."

Taecyeon is currently in the military and the discussion about his contract will be done after he finishes his mandatory duty.

"We went into discussions with the idea that whether some of the members renewed or not, we would still stay 2PM forever," Junho said.

Junho underscored that 2PM is the first artist under JYP Entertainment to renew contracts more than once.

"To be precise, it's a re-renewal of our contracts. 2PM is the first to re-renew. I liked the idea that we were the first," he explained.

2PM debuted in 2008 and according to Junho, "Over the past 10 years, we've watched JYP mature and grow, and because we've seen how the agency used to be, we feel comfortable and at home,"

He added, "Honestly, we have a hyung-dongsaeng (brotherly) relationship with the executives. And what's really important and great is that because we've been through so much together, we feel so comfortable with the CEO that we even feel free to complain to him directly.

"We can't behave petulantly with Park Jin Young, but we do with CEO Jung Wook. We freely express when we're dissatisfied with each other. That's why it was so easy to renew our contracts. Above all else, it was most important for the members to stay together."

He said 2PM members sometimes argue but "it never ends up reaching the level of an actual fight. I think we have that kind of respect and consideration for each other. Of course, we used to fight sometimes in the past, but now, I can't remember anything like that. All the members are really considerate of one another and very patient."