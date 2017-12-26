The followers of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange were surprised on Sunday night to see his official Twitter handle suddenly deleted. It is still unclear whether Julian Assange has himself deactivated his account or his account has been suspended by Twitter. However, the account appeared hours later and became online when Assange posted an image of Santa Clause.

The WikiLeaks founder did not explain anything regarding the deletion or absence of his account for a few hours, and it added up the mysteries surrounding the disappearance. During the time of account's absence, users who tried to visit Julian Assange's page got the error message, 'Sorry, That Page does not exist'.

In the meantime, another Twitter handle which claimed to be the alternate account of Assange revealed that Twitter had deleted his official handle, as the Wikileaks founder was aiming to reveal a blockbuster story. As the tweet went viral, Twitter suspended this account, and it still remains a mystery whether Assange has authored the controversial remarks.

CBS has reportedly asked Twitter regarding the mysterious absence of Julian Assange's Twitter account. But the Twitter spokesman did not answer the question, and he pointed out the way in which users can activate and deactivate their accounts.

Even though Julian Assange's Twitter handle went down for some hours, the official page of Wikileaks was up. The official page revealed that Assange's physical situation remains unaltered in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. It should be noted that Assange has been staying in the embassy since 2012. He remained holed up there as he faced extradition to Sweden on rape charges. Interestingly, the charges were dropped later, but he continued his stay in the embassy.

Wikileaks was launched on October 4, 2006, and its founder Assange faced the wrath of several governments after the leak of 'Secret' papers pertaining to Iraq War and US diplomacy.