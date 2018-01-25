The KBS2 TV series "Jugglers" aired its last episode on January 23 and its cast thanked viewers for their support.

Starring Baek Jin Hee and Choi Daniel, the romantic comedy focused on secretary-boss relationship.

"I can't believe the drama has ended. I was very happy while I lived as Yuni for the last three months. I put my heart and soul into the drama, and I'm not sure if I had ever been so happy while filming a drama before," said Baek Jin Hee, who played secretary Jwa Yoon-yi.

She told viewers "thanks to your support, I was able to beat the cold and exhaustion. I was so grateful. Although 'Jugglers,' is over, I hope the viewers will remember Yuni for a long time."

Choi Daniel, who played the boss, said "Jugglers" became "even more meaningful because it's like an underdog's rebellion. No one would've imagined. But we did our best without ever giving up, and we finished the drama until the end while learning our weaknesses. I think that's what makes it a meaningful drama for many people."

"I think it's a good drama to watch later when I become too arrogant or fall in a slump. I'd like to say thank you to the fans who loved us till the end. I love you," he added.

Kang Hye Jung reminisced that "two and a half months flew by too fast, and I feel more sad than relieved. Saying good-bye to Jeongae means saying good-bye to the team with whom I went through the hardships and delights for the past two and a half months."

She said she is "thankful to the directors and staff who created a warm atmosphere in the midst of this biting cold. I'm also grateful to the writer who created a fun script and attractive characters. In short, it's sad to say farewell."

For Lee Won Keun, "Jugglers" was a precious experience, saying, "Thanks to it, I spent the winter in warmness. That's why when 'Jugglers' is over, I'm going to feel really empty inside."