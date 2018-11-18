Singapore's pride and Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling broke two national records and bagged two medals at the FINA Swimming World Cup on Saturday, November 17.

The 23-year-old Singapore's swimmer set a new national record after he clocked 22.40s and achieved a bronze in the Men's 50m Butterfly, while Russia's Vladimir Morozov clinched gold and US' Michael Andrew bagged silver in that same event as they clocked 22.17s and 22.32s respectively.

Later on Saturday, Schooling, Roanne Ho, Teong Tzen Wei and Amanda Lim participated in a team event, 4x50m Mixed Medley Relay and won the silver with a time of 1:42.21s. During Schooling's leg in the team event, he broke another national record in the 50m backstroke with a time of 24.08s.

However, the gold medal winners of the team event were Australian team, who clocked 1:39.79s and Hong Kong took the bronze with a time of 1:43.30s.

After the event, Schooling said, "I'm very happy. And a new national record in backstroke, I don't know what to say. I mean, it's a new position. So I'm enjoying it,"

While he broke his own record in 50m Butterfly event which was set on July 23, 2017, during FINA World Cup in Budapest, Schooling broke the national record in 50m Backstroke, which was 25.13, set by his compatriot, 22-year-old Quah Zheng Wen on August 12, 2015, during the swimming world cup in Moscow.