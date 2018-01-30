Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted the Red Devils could allow Zlatan Ibrahimovic leave Old Trafford, "if" the striker asks to be released by the Premier League outfit.

The former Swedish international suffered a horrific knee injury in April 2017 and returned to action before the end of the calendar year. However, another setback has forced him to spend time away from the pitch.

Reports started to surface that Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy are interested in bringing Ibrahimovic to the United States. Mourinho stressed that he is unaware of those reports, while stressed the striker, who has less than six months left on his contract, will be allowed to leave by United.

"He told me nothing about it. The first time I read something or listened to something about that was from you - I read on some website and I listened to some channel. He never mentioned that to me, so I don't know," Mourinho explained, as quoted by United's official website.

"You know, Zlatan is in his last year of contract. If - I'm saying if, if, if, because you told me, I repeat, he said nothing about it to me - but if, if, if that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club, in another country, we are here to help and to create conditions for it to happen, not to make his life difficult.

"But, I repeat, the only thing that Zlatan told me or the last thing that Zlatan told me was he wants to recover totally and feel ready to help the team. That's the last thing I heard from him."