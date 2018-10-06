It seems that Jose Mourinho's spell as manager of Manchester United is coming to an end, as reports suggest that the Portuguese manager will be sacked over the weekend.

Mirror Football's David McDonnell has reported that senior sources in the club have indicated that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager will be shown the door following United's game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Mourinho's team have had the worst start in the league in 29 years and have lost 3, drawn 1 and won 3 in the Premier League, and are currently 10th in the league, 9 points behind the table toppers, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Portuguese manager has had a torrid time with reports of unrest and infighting dominating the headlines rather than the performances on the pitch, which have been rather boring and dreadful as well.

Mourinho has reportedly fallen out with the board after their failure in signing a top quality centre-back in the summer, while he has had a public fallout with star player Paul Pogba, and has been critical of several players, including Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial.

Former United player and now a pundit, Gary Neville, reacted furiously to reports of Jose Mourinho's sacking coming out in the media and pointed the blame at the board, who, he says, hasn't acted appropriately and are to take the blame on the mess that Manchester United are in currently.

A lifelong fan of the club, Neville said that the Manchester United fans will back Mourinho on Saturday and he will get huge support, "It's unacceptable, and I have to say that Jose Mourinho will get the biggest support he's ever had in his life tomorrow in that ground. And I'll be there to give it to him."

"I think at this moment in time any manager would struggle in that football club. The way in which the recruitment's handled, the way in which it operates... and enough's enough for me," said the former England and Manchester United right-back.

Manchester United play Newcastle United on Saturday, and then face Chelsea and Juventus after the international break.