Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli has revealed he is monitoring "45 to 60 players" in order to select his 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Albiceleste, who struggled in the South American qualifiers, made it to the group stage draw after Barcelona star Lionel Messi's hat-trick in the last match against Ecuador helped Argentina seal a 3-1 win.

Sampaoli left his job at Sevilla in order to take charge of the national team in June 2017. Argentina coach will now be travelling to Europe with his backroom staff, where they will hold a series of meetings with club managers, where Argentina players are in action.

"We will start by conducting interviews related to our [World Cup] rivals in the first round," Sampaoli told reporters, as quoted by IANS.

"We want to see what is happening... In particular we want to speak with coaches of players that we are following. We also want to speak with coaches who can tell us of their experiences at previous World Cups."

"From a list of 45 to 60 players we have to choose 23. We hope to have the passion and wisdom to allow us to make the right choices."

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain will be closely watched by Sampaoli. The former Real Madrid and Napoli star is yet to play a competitive fixture for the national team under Argentina's new manager.

"We are going to speak with Gonzalo, like we will with others," he stressed, when asked about Higuain.

The two-time World Cup champions have been drawn in the same group as Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria for football's biggest tournament, which kicks off in Moscow on June 14.

