Johor might soon have a flexible lane system to tackle traffic congestion at the Sultan Iskandar Quarantine, Immigration and Customs (QIC) complex, which is Malaysia's busiest entry and exit point.

Yes, you heard me right and guess what, the state government plans to send a proposal for the same to federal government.

The decision came after an elaborate deliberation on how to monitor traffic on the route.

According to State Public Works, Rural and Regional Committee chairman Hasni Mohammad, the flexible lane concept will enable private vehicles to use the lorry lane on Saturdays and Sundays, which remains empty as there are not heavy vehicles on weekends.

The chairman also said that the Public Works Department (JKR) will work towards improving the traffic flow. Focus will also remain on increasing the number of lanes heading to the QIC complex. This will be done only after a thorough discussion with Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) through the Highway Planning Unit.

According to The Star Online, while around 154,000 vehicles use the CIQ daily, on weekends and public holidays, the number doubles.

Hasni also points out that the Federal Government's decision to reduce levy rates for commercial and heavy vehicles from RM200 to RM50 at the Second Link near Gelang Patah will attract more vehicles. This will, in turn, lead to a massive reduction for such mode of transport at the CIQ.

All these, the chairman believes, will aid to a smoother traffic flow between Malaysia and Singapore.