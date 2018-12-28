Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald movie star Johnny Depp has been officially dropped by Disney from the Pirates of The Caribbean movie franchise. After playing the iconic character for more than a decade, it's a right time for Depp to say goodbye to the character which made him a household name. As per reports, the acclaimed movie star is reportedly going to miss playing Captain Jack Sparrow.

It was earlier speculated that due to poor box-office performance of Pirates of The Caribbean movies in recent years, Disney is planning to officially reboot the franchise. With the new feature, chances of Johnny Depp reprising the role of Captain Jack Sparrow were pretty slim.

Earlier this week, a Disney producer has confirmed that the 55-year-old Depp won't portray Jack Sparrow in the future movies. As per recent updates, Disney is going to cast a young actor to portray the lead role in the future Pirates movie.

"We want to bring in a new energy and vitality," Disney's production chief said. "I love the [Pirates] movies, but part of the reason Paul and Rhett are so interesting is that we want to give it a kick in the pants. And that's what I've tasked them with."

Johnny Depp has been playing the role of Jack Sparrow from the last 14 years. His last film in the franchise, Dead Men Tell No Tales was released in 2017 but failed to impress the audience. Now as per a report, Depp is taking the news of him getting out of Pirates franchise in good spirit. As per a report by HollywoodLife, Depp loved playing Jack Sparrow and still believes that "someday he will play it again."

"So there is some sadness, but it allows him to do his music and other roles," said the alleged source. "He hopes to be remembered fondly for his time as Jack Sparrow. But now it just means he has to give us another iconic role to begin to love. He is taking it as a good thing overall that he is no longer in the series."

Johnny Depp or Disney's reps have not confirmed the above claims.

Over the years, the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise has gone without Orlando Bloom and Kiera Knightley but even they came in some capacity in other films, so there are speculations that even Johnny Depp will have some sort of surprise cameo in future Pirates movies. Fans from around the world are still hopeful that they might get to see Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in future movies.