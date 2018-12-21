John Wick is on the run. And it looks intense. First look images from John Wick 3 are out and we have to say that Keanu Reeves' does look dangerous. John Wick: Chapter 2 ended with John on the run with a $14 million contract out on his life after killing on Continental grounds -- which in the John Wick universe is an unforgivable sin. "The third chapter is literally connected to 2 and starts with John Wick on the run," Reeves tells EW. "It goes crazy from there."

Some of that craziness involves Sofia (Halle Berry), a new character Wick meets in the Middle East. "She has a past with John," says Reeves. "I end up going to find her to see if she can help me."

Canine companions have been an important part of the John Wick universe since the start with the first movie seeing Jonh Wick seek revenge on gang members for the death of his dog. "Whereas John's puppy was symbolic of his wife, Halle's two dogs are symbolic of someone she's lost," says director Chad Stahelski, adding that they developed an action sequence around her "canine assistants.... They work very well tactically."

Other newcomers include Mark Dacascos and Asia Kate Dillon, who play characters associated with the criminal council known as the High Table. There's also Hollywood legend Anjelica Huston as "someone who was responsible for [Wick's] upbringing and his protection," says Stahelski, who calls Chapter 3 "a little bit of an origin story." The filmmaker thinks the movie's death count will "land slightly north" of the previous film's.

It is being reported that Stahelski would be more than happy to make a fourth John Wick movie if the third instalment does well. You can check out the image here: