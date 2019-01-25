Alright so it looks like Nikki Bella has no shortage of suitors. Reportedly MMA fighter Henry Cejudo has a huge crush on Nikki and he seems to have confessed his feelings to her. And she apparently had an insane response for him.

Apparently, after the MMA fight declared Nikki Bella as his biggest crush, she sent him the most epic video response, suggesting they should grab a drink together!

"Nikki Bella's been like my biggest crush," Cejudo told ESPN's Ariel Helwani with the biggest smile. "I can tell you, she's been like my biggest crush." Cejudo went on to explain that he actually ran into Nikki and her twin sister Brie, 35, while on a first class flight where they were seated next to each other. "I was like, 'How am I going to approach this? How am I going to approach this?'" Cejudo joked.

It is being reported that he eventually figured out a clutch plan to approach the Total Bella's star. He asked Nikki to give a shout-out to his 9-year-old niece, who is a huge fan of the WWE star. In fact, Cejudo said his niece even dressed as Nikki for Halloween and her birthday, which was Bella Twins-themed. "[Bella] was super nice, I used my niece to talk to her," Cejudo laughed, explaining, "I'm talking about the single one!" after the host asked if his crush was the single Bella or the married twin. Brie is married to WWE pro, Daniel Bryan. "Single, trilingual and ready to mingle," Cejudo said at the end of his interview. He even told the host to tag Nikki when he posted the interview online. And, lo and behold, after Helwani tweeted out the interview, just like he told Cejudo he would, Nikki responded!

Nikki has a whole bunch of suitors to help her move on from her ex John Cena. But as she recently revealed, she still shares details about her date with John, so we don't know how she intends to move on from him.

"What up, Henry, so I just saw your interview on Ariel's podcast and wow, thank you very much," Nikki began. "I want to say first of all congrats on your really big win I would like to think that you know, maybe, possibly I was a good-luck charm, you know, meeting you on the flight."

"And I'm hoping maybe one day in Arizona you can train me before I get back into that ring because I think you have a few moves that you could show me that could really take it to the women." That's when she turned up the heat!

"Hey, I mean I know you're cutting weight and all but maybe one day we could grab a drink," Bella said, before suggesting she should send him a bottle of her own wine, Belle Radici. "Again, congrats on your big victory. That was amazing."

Interestingly, a source close to Nikki tells HollywoodLife exclusively, "Nikki was very flattered that Henry revealed he had a crush on her and is more than happy to go on a date with him in the near future. He definitely has a chance to possibly win her heart. She is not going to deny herself from giving him a date because who knows he might be a great guy and they might hit it off. The ball is in Henry's court now as Nikki is excited to start talking to him more and see where things land."

Nikki might be playing the field after getting out of a serious relationship and all we have to say is, you go girl.

You can check out the videos here: