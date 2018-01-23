Korean star Jo Jung Suk of the recently concluded TV series "Two Cops" said that he and girlfriend, singer Gummy, have no wedding plans yet and they are still together despite breakup rumors.

Jo Jung Suk and Gummy revealed their romantic relationship in 2015. Last December, he won the Male High Excellence Award at the 2017 MBC Drama Awards and mentioned her name in his speech.

He said he's very thankful to Gummy, the reason why he mentioned her at the awards ceremony.

"The reason why I mentioned her was because I'm grateful that she's a huge fan of my dramas. [While I was filming "Two Cops,"] I didn't have enough time to really see her or even talk to her. I would come home, sleep, wake up, and go to the [filming set] like a zombie. She was busy with concerts as well. I think all we exchanged were words like, 'I'm enjoying your work,'" he said.

He denied the break-up rumors saying "I never even heard about those rumors. We're dating well."

Because of their relationship, the matter of getting married cropped up but he said that they are still enjoying being together and have no plans to settle down yet. Jo Jung Suk is 37 while Gummy is 36.

"We don't have particular wedding plans yet. Perhaps it's because we've been dating for a long time, but I get asked that a lot. It's only right for me to tell you if we do have such plans, but we don't have any right now. The right thing to do would be to tell you when it's time, right?" he added.

When asked what are the disadvantages of being in a public relationship, he said, "If we're talking about uncomfortable aspects, it's when I get asked questions like this, and I just say what's on my mind but then the articles only focus on this [topic]."

He added, "So, it's very unfortunate. I think that's what is difficult about public relationships. Because my words can be delivered in a different way contrary to my intentions, it can be burdensome and difficult."