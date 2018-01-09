UK fans will get the chance to vote for the moving stories of Jermaine Defoe & Bradley Lowery and Billy Monger, who came back from a horrific motorsports crash.

The Best Sporting Moment of the Year award celebrates emotional, heart-warming moments that look beyond the scoreboard and show true value of sport

Bradley Lowery and Jermain Defoe and inspirational 18-year-old motor racing driver Billy Monger have been shortlisted alongside Kimi Räikkönen and his 6-year-old fan Thomas Danel, the Iowa Hawkeyes for the 'Kinnick Wave' and the Chapecoense football team for the Best Sporting Moment nominees.

Each month, from August to December, sports fans selected their favourite Moment from a shortlist of six videos, chosen by the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

The five monthly winners will now go head-to-head in a final public vote, with the winner being announced on stage at the 2018 Laureus Awards Ceremony on February 27 in Monaco.

The Laureus Best Sporting Moment Award demonstrates qualities such as fair play, sportsmanship, drama and dedication, and looks beyond the scoreboard or podium. The Moments symbolise the true values of sport and bring to life the message that sport has the power to change the world.